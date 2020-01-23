Malik Baker on the radar of colleges
Oxon Hill wide receiver Malik Baker continues to garner interest from colleges and mentioned a trio of schools after him. How did the high school football season go overall?“I feel like my season w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news