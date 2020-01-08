News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Laumann proved doubters wrong

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

River Hill linebacker Nick Laumann was thrilled with what his team achieved last fall despite being overlooked heading into 2019. How did the high school football season go overall?“Our football se...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}