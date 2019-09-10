News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Lastrap eyes rivalry game against Riverdale Baptist

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

National Christian Academy offensive guard Elijah Lastrap is hopeful that his team can excel this fall and it continues against Riverdale Baptist.How has everything with the football season been go...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}