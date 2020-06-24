MarylandVarsity - LaFollette had camp plans foiled

LaFollette had camp plans foiled
Huntingtown punter Bryce LaFollette had plans to hit the camp circuit this summer but saw most of those opportunities end up cancelled with the pandemic. What have you been doing as of late with of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news