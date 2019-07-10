Kolby Walters has two schools recruiting the hardest
Two schools shown more attention to Kent County linebacker Kolby Walters when it comes to the recruiting process. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I have been on a 6 da...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news