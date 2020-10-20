Julius Allen talks wide range of attention
St. Vincent Pallotti linebacker Julius Allen has continued to touch base with a wide range of college coaches on the recruiting front.What were your initial thoughts when the football season was po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news