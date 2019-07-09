News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Joshua working to separate himself from competition

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

Western Tech running back Tony Joshua is working hard to make the most of his time before the 2019 football season officially kicks off. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}