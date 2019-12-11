Johnson would love college football
Calvert Hall linebacker Mike Johnson would love a chance to continue his football career at the college level.How has the season been going so far? “We had a good season, even though we didn’t fini...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news