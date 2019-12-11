News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Johnson would love college football

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Calvert Hall linebacker Mike Johnson would love a chance to continue his football career at the college level.How has the season been going so far? “We had a good season, even though we didn’t fini...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}