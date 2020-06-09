Johnson seeking a championship in 2020
Calvert Hall linebacker Mike Johnson is hopeful that his squad has the pieces to make a run towards a championship this fall.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I've been ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news