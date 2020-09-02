Jernigan believes his squad can make another run
Wise defensive back Kaden Jernigan is confident that his team has the potential to dominate once again heading into the spring.What were your initial thoughts when the football season was postponed...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news