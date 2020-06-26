MarylandVarsity - Jeremiah Lewis has D1 college goals

Jeremiah Lewis has D1 college goals
Archbishop Curley defensive back Jeremiah Lewis is setting his goals on having an opportunity to play football at the Division I level.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news