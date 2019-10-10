Jeremiah Baxter talks offer and interest
Magruder wide receiver Jeremiah Baxter has landed one scholarship and is sorting through interest from others as well.How has everything with the football season been going so far?“My team and I ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news