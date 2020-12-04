Jennings garnering national attention
Good Counsel tight end Joshua Jennings has continued to see recruiting interest from a number of different schools in various locations. What were your initial thoughts when the football season was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news