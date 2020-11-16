Jean Pierre hoping to make college trips
Blake defensive end Arthur Jean Pierre has a handful of colleges that he hopes to be able to visit in the near future. What were your initial thoughts when the football season was postponed until t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news