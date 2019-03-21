Jamison looking to dominate in 2019
Atholton defensive back Bryce Jamison is seeking to do more on the gridiron this fall and it shows with his work during the off-season. How did the high school football season go overall?“Last seas...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news