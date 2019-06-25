Jakeem Jackson is confident for season opener
Elkton wide receiver Jakeem Jackson is confident that his team has a chance to start the year strong heading into the fall. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I have been...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news