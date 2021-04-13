Jacobs adjusting to new staff
Wootton athlete Nate Jacobs and his teammates have been working hard to adjust to a new coaching staff. What have you been doing as of late with workouts?“Lately I’ve been lifting six days a week a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news