News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Isaiah Smith confident for their season opener

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

Blake wide receiver Isaiah Smith has a strong belief that his team can excel this fall in their season opener on the football field. How has the preparation been going for this upcoming season?“The...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}