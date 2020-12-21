Handy dreaming and working for D1 football
Stephen Decatur wide receiver Zimere Handy is pushing himself during the off-season in hopes of living up to his Division I football dreams. What were your initial thoughts when the football season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news