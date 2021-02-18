Grant Peters talks Ithaca College
Leonardtown defensive end Grant Peters found what he was seeking at the college level with his recent commit to Ithaca College. What were your initial thoughts when the football season was postpone...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news