Getsinger is excited to showcase his skills
DeMatha offensive center Jakob Getsinger knows that his decision to change schools will pay off with the challenges he will receive on a daily basis during practice. What do you feel you improved o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news