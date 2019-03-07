Gainer looking to step forward as a leader
Woodlawn athlete Jamar Gainer is focused this off-season on improving his skills as a leader before the fall. How did the high school football season go overall?“I had a pretty good year. I finishe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news