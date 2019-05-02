Fornah is a sought after target
A number of college coaches have liked what they have seen so far with Einstein linebacker John Fornah. How did the high school football season go overall?“The football season didn’t go as planned ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news