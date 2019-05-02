News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Fornah is a sought after target

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity.rivals.com
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

A number of college coaches have liked what they have seen so far with Einstein linebacker John Fornah. How did the high school football season go overall?“The football season didn’t go as planned ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}