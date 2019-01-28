Ford working to be more explosive
Landon athlete TeJon Ford is pushing himself this off-season to improve his overall skills as a defensive back. How did the high school football season go overall?“Overall it went well. We went 9-1...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news