News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Forburger talks strong start

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

Walter Johnson quarterback Josh Forburger has been thrilled with the strong start of his team this fall on the gridiron. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“The season ha...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}