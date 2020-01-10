News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Fique wants another championship

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Mount St. Joseph linebacker Brandon Fique knows that his team has the potential to dominate heading into the 2020 football season. How did the high school football season go overall?“The football s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}