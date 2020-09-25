Family ties led to Hummel's future at James Madison
Linganore offensive tackle Scott Hummel grew up around James Madison and that feeling helped lead him to commit to that same program. What were your initial thoughts when the football season was po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news