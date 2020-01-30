Fair has high hopes for 2020
City College linebacker Micah Fair knows that this fall on the gridiron could be something special for his team. How did the high school football season go overall?“For this to be my second year at...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news