Errigo making the most of his time
Good Counsel kicker Vincent Errigo is focused to improve this off-season and it shows with his busy schedule of workouts to get better. How did the high school football season go overall?“The high ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news