Eric Ford has visited two colleges
Landon linebacker Eric Ford has been see two Division I colleges up close during campus visits. How did the high school football season go overall?“The football season went very well with us only l...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news