News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Echols pleased with his season

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

Mount St. Joseph defensive back Jabari Echols came away pleased with what he and his team could achieve during the fall football season. How did the high school football season go overall?“I feel a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}