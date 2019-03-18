Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Early attention for Doreen

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity.rivals.com
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

Middletown tight end Colby Doreen's success on the football field and in the classroom has caught the eye of college coaches. How did the high school football season go overall?“It was an interesti...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}