Early attention for Doreen
Middletown tight end Colby Doreen's success on the football field and in the classroom has caught the eye of college coaches. How did the high school football season go overall?“It was an interesti...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news