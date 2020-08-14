Dvorak has been on the virtual visit trail
North Caroline running back Ethan Dvorak has been able to meet with colleges on virtual visits.Do you want to play sports in college? If so, which one?“Yes, I would like to play football in college...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news