News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Dantzler setting the bar high in 2020

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Oakland Mills defensive tackle Tyree Dantzler feels that his team could do something special heading into the 2020 football season. How did the high school football season go overall?“This season w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}