Copes IV is a name to follow
National Christian Academy defensive back John Copes IV is a playmaker on the gridiron and it shows with how fast his recruiting has picked up.What have you been doing as of late with off-season wo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news