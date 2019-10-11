News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Communication critical for Tiokeng

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

Blake defensive end Teddy Tiokeng knows the importance of communication in order to have success on the football field. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“The season has...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}