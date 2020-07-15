MarylandVarsity - College coaches following McClure

College coaches following McClure
Linganore running back Xander McClure has a wide range of college coaches following his progress as a recruit.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“Lately, I’ve been doing a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news