Carroll has hit the visit trail
Gilman defensive end Mattheus Carroll remains a prospect to watch in 2021 and has a number of colleges interested in his abilities. How did the high school football season go overall?“From a team s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news