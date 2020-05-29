MarylandVarsity - Cammas working to get faster

Cammas working to get faster
Paul VI quarterback Ryan Cammas knows what speed does on the football field and that has pushed him within his off-season work. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I have ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news