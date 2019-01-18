Broussard ready for team to bounce back
Archbishop Carroll wide receiver Tauriaj Broussard wasn't thrilled with last fall but is hopeful that his team can change things in 2019. How did the high school football season go overall?“The foo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news