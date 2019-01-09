Brade talks offers
River Hill safety Beau Brade has garnered a wide range of attention and offers from college coaches as of late. How did the high school football season go overall?“It was great. My team wasn’t expe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news