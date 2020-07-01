MarylandVarsity - Bishop already on the early radar of colleges

Bishop already on the early radar of colleges
St. James School offensive tackle Riley Bishop may be young but that has not stopped him from garnering early attention from coaches at the next level.What have you been doing as of late with off-s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news