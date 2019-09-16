Big 10, ACC, and SEC programs evaluating Campbell
Good Counsel quarterback Trace Campbell has college interest from schools across the country. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Football season has been going well.”Who...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news