Ball has a wide range of college interest
Towson wide receiver Karon Ball has continued to catch the eyes of coaches at the next level with his play this fall.How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Not too bad, but ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news