Austin excited about his college decision
St. Paul's wide receiver Kylen Austin is excited to get to the college level and will be enrolling early to kick off his career. What were your initial thoughts when the football season was postpon...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news