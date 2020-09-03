Antoine talks next level attention
New Town safety Zion Antoine continues to garner interest from a wide range of coaches at the next level.What were your initial thoughts when the football season was postponed until the spring?“Wit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news