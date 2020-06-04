News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-04 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Allen ready to handle his business this fall

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Perryville offensive tackle Aiden Allen is excited to see what his team can do in 2020 and is ready to handle his business along the way.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}