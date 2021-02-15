Aiden Allen feels experience will pay off
The big game experience that Perryville offensive tackle Aiden Allen and his teammates return for the football season is something that he believes will impact their winning ways.What were your ini...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news