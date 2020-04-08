Aaron Jones is a sought-after target
Walter Johnson running back Aaron Jones continues to see recruiting pouring in from a number of different college programs. How did the high school football season go overall?“The football season w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news