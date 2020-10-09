MarylandVarsity - A Free Look at Maryland's Top 90 Basketball Players in 2021

Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our Class of 2021 basketball rankings. Included below are 85 of our top 90 players. Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Abdou Samb Douglass C 6-8

Ahmad Harrison Gerstell Academy PG 6-0

Andre Crawley Mount Saint Joseph PG 5-7

Antoine Jacks Good Counsel PG 5-10

Austin Avent Marriotts Ridge PG 5-10

Barry Evans Oakland Mills WF 6-6

Benny Williams St. Andrew’s WF 6-8

Bez Mbeng Good Counsel PG 6-2

Chace Davis St. Andrew's Episcopal PG 6-2

Charles Finney III Pocomoke WG 6-0

Cole Hanin Bullis School PG 5-10

Cole Paar Glenelg C 6-9

D’Angelo Stines Mount Saint Joseph PG 6-2

Damion Harris Bladensburg PG 6-1

Daouda Dembele Springbrook PF 6-5

Darran Johnson Lackey PF 6-3

Darrius Tilghman Parkville PG 6-3

David Brown III McDonogh WG 6-5

Day'sJuan Waters Good Counsel WG 6-4

Detwan Montague St. Frances Academy PF 6-8

Devin Barksdale Meade C 6-5

Devon Savage Riverdale Baptist WF 6-4

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Donovahn Keyes Archbishop Carroll PG 6-2

Dylan Kutcher C. Milton Wright PG 5-9

Elijah Hawkins DeMatha PG 5-8

Erik Reynolds Bullis School PG 6-2

Evan Flaks Pikesville PG 5-9

Evan Gallant C. Milton Wright PG 5-10

Evan Ichrist Mt. Hebron PG 5-11

Isaiah Burger Northern PG 5-9

Jacob Montgomery Walkersville PG 5-8

Jakai Robinson National Christian Academy WG 6-4

Jakai Spence Parkside WF 6-2

Jake Koverman Southern WF 6-7

Jalen Miller Bishop Walsh PG 6-3

Jamai Felt Randallstown PF 6-8

James Gross, Jr. Rock Creek Christian Academy WG 6-3

Jao Ituka Gaithersburg PG 6-1

Jared Billups McDonogh WG 6-4

Jasir Tremble Theodore Roosevelt PG 5-9

Javon Purnell Parkside PF 6-3

Jayson Handy Wicomico PF 6-2

JC Harris Northwest PG 6-1

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Jerrell Mccready Stone WG 6-5

John Miller Marriotts Ridge PG 6-2

Jordan Hawkins DeMatha WG 6-4

Jordan Rayford Bishop Walsh WG 6-5

Joseph Cottle La Plata WG 6-4

Josiah Taylor Northwestern WF 6-3

Julian Reese St. Frances Academy PF 6-9

Julius Ellerbe New Hope Academy WG 6-6

Justice Allen Hancock PG 5-10

Karrell Booker City College PG 5-10

Khalil Kosh Benjamin Franklin PG 5-10

Kino Lilly, Jr. Landon PG 5-11

Malcolm Dread Gonzaga WG 6-4

Malik Missouri Gilman WF 6-5

Mandela Attakorah Einstein PG 6-0

Mark Rachic Calvert PG 6-2

Martin Wilson Leonardtown PG 6-1

Maurice Johnson Cesar Chavez WG 6-4

Mohamed Toure Sandy Spring Friends WF 6-5

Nick Marshall River Hill WG 6-4

Omar Beattie Meade WF 6-3

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Quentin Wells Randallstown WG 6-0

Quincy Allen Maret School WF 6-6

Quran Briggs Mt. Hebron WG 6-1

Rasheed Dupree KIPP PG 5-8

Reed Rebstock Chesapeake WG 6-3

Robert Martin Northern PG 5-10

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Ryan Conway Dulaney PG 6-1

Ryan Cornish Sidwell Friends School PG 6-2

Ryan Prather Clarksburg WG 6-3

SaVeon Jackson KIPP PG 6-1

Spencer Caverly Whitman C 6-7

Stalin Oaks La Plata PG 5-9

Tedros Gleaton North Point WF 6-1

Terrence Butler, Jr. Bishop McNamara WF 6-6

Thomas Whitley Roosevelt WF 6-6

TJ Speight Meade PG 5-10

Tyrell Williams Aberdeen PG 5-11

William Everett Tall Oaks WG 6-1

Yuri Covington National Christian Academy PG 6-1

Zach Bowen Manchester Valley WG 5-8

Zion Russell Georgetown Prep PG 6-0

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!